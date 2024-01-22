January 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Why Alabama’s plan to execute a prisoner using nitrogen gas is raising concerns
What voters care about as GOP presidential contest narrows in New Hampshire
Lead-contaminated applesauce pouches expose issues with food safety oversight
News Wrap: Moscow blames Ukrainian forces for deadly Donetsk shelling
January 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Montanans fish for answers to mysterious decline in trout population
January 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
News Wrap: Dangerously cold weather blamed for over 60 deaths nationwide
What to know as the battle over abortion rights shifts to state ballots in 2024
Travelers feel the pinch as major airlines cash in on added service fees