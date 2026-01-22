© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

January 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 22 | 57m 46s

January 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/21/26 | Expires: 02/21/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 21, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E21 | 57:46
Watch 7:47
PBS News Hour
What's next for U.S., allies after Trump's Greenland demands
Anne Applebaum on what's next for U.S. and allies after Trump's Greenland demands
Clip: S2026 E21 | 7:47
Watch 5:21
PBS News Hour
Greenland push addressed Arctic security, Heinrichs says
Greenland push helped Trump address Arctic security, Rebeccah Heinrichs says
Clip: S2026 E21 | 5:21
Watch 0:00
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court hears case on Trump's attempt to control Fed
Supreme Court hears case on Trump's attempt to control Federal Reserve
Clip: S2026 E21 | 0:00
Watch 6:20
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Much of U.S. bracing for 'expansive' winter storm
News Wrap: Much of U.S. bracing for 'expansive' winter storm
Clip: S2026 E21 | 6:20
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
How the affordability crisis evolved since Trump's return
How the affordability crisis has evolved since Trump's return
Clip: S2026 E21 | 6:48
Watch 7:24
PBS News Hour
St. Paul mayor responds to unrest triggered by ICE raids
St. Paul mayor responds to unrest triggered by federal immigration raids
Clip: S2026 E21 | 7:24
Watch 5:52
PBS News Hour
'Get in the Game' explores connections between art, sports
'Get in the Game' exhibition explores connections between art and sports
Clip: S2026 E21 | 5:52
Watch 4:29
PBS News Hour
Trump backs down on threats against Greenland
Trump backpedals on threats against Greenland, but allies say damage has been done
Clip: S2026 E21 | 4:29
Watch 7:08
PBS News Hour
Book explores admissions scandal that exposed inequalities
'Miracle Children' explores admissions scandal that exposed inequalities in education
Clip: S2026 E20 | 7:08