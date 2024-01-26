© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

January 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 27 | 57m 46s

January 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 01/25/24 | Expires: 02/25/24
Extras
Watch 3:43
PBS NewsHour
American chemist causes stir in Britain over findings on tea
American chemist causes stir in Britain by suggesting salt can improve cup of tea
Clip: S2024 E27 | 3:43
Watch 10:58
PBS NewsHour
Capehart and Johnson on immigration and the 2024 race
Capehart and Johnson on immigration, Trump's defamation case and the 2024 race
Clip: S2024 E27 | 10:58
Watch 6:28
PBS NewsHour
Trump deploys racist tactics as Biden rematch appears likely
Trump deploys racist tactics as Biden rematch appears likely
Clip: S2024 E27 | 6:28
Watch 9:36
PBS NewsHour
UN's top court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza
UN's top court orders Israel to prevent genocide in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E27 | 9:36
Watch 7:13
PBS NewsHour
Astronaut who spent a year in space discusses life on Earth
Astronaut who spent a year in space discusses readjusting to life back on Earth
Clip: S2024 E27 | 7:13
Watch 4:17
PBS NewsHour
Alabama conducts nation’s first execution with nitrogen gas
Alabama carries out nation’s first execution with nitrogen gas
Clip: S2024 E27 | 4:17
Watch 4:26
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israel orders sweeping new evacuations in Gaza
News Wrap: Israel orders sweeping new evacuations in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E27 | 4:26
Watch 4:51
PBS NewsHour
Jury decides Trump must pay $83.3 million for defamation
Jury decides Trump must pay writer E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million for defamation
Clip: S2024 E27 | 4:51
Watch 5:00
PBS NewsHour
Border standoff intensifies as Texas governor defies ruling
Border standoff between Texas, feds intensifies as governor defies Supreme Court ruling
Clip: S2024 E26 | 5:00
Watch 4:38
PBS NewsHour
Possible deal on Ukraine, immigration at risk of collapsing
Possible deal on Ukraine aid, immigration reform at risk of collapsing
Clip: S2024 E26 | 4:38