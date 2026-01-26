© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 26, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 22 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, President Trump sends his border czar to Minnesota after the killing of a man protesting immigration raids further inflames tensions. The situation threatens a homeland security funding bill in Congress, increasing the chances of another government shutdown. Plus, hundreds of thousands are without power as most of the country deals with the aftermath of a winter storm.

Aired: 01/25/26 | Expires: 02/25/26
Watch 4:19
PBS News Hour
Thousands brave frigid cold in Twin Cities 'ICE Out' protest
Thousands brave frigid cold in Twin Cities 'ICE Out' protest
Clip: S2026 E21 | 4:19
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
School superintendent responds after ICE detains 5-year-old
'They are circling our schools,' superintendent says after 5-year-old detained by ICE
Clip: S2026 E21 | 6:31
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
Measles cases surged in 2025 as vaccination rates dropped
Measles cases surged in 2025 as vaccination rates dropped
Clip: S2026 E21 | 6:55
Watch 2:59
PBS News Hour
More than two dozen states preparing for huge winter storm
More than two dozen states preparing for impacts of massive winter storm
Clip: S2026 E21 | 2:59
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Starmer calls Trump's troops comments 'insulting'
News Wrap: Starmer calls Trump's comments on NATO troops in Afghanistan 'insulting'
Clip: S2026 E21 | 5:36
Watch 8:01
PBS News Hour
New book 'Five Bullets' explores divisive 1984 NYC subway shooting
New book 'Five Bullets' explores 1984 NYC subway shooting
Clip: S2026 E21 | 8:01
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
National security experts argue U.S. TikTok deal falls short
National security experts argue U.S. TikTok deal falls short
Clip: S2026 E21 | 5:09
Watch 11:46
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on allies reevaluating ties with U.S.
Brooks and Capehart on Trump forcing allies to reevaluate ties with U.S.
Clip: S2026 E21 | 11:46
