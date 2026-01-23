© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 23, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 23 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, a monster winter storm is expected to bring frigid temperatures, heavy snow and dangerous ice to more than 200 million across the country. As images of a 5-year-old boy being detained by ICE in Minnesota trigger outrage, we speak to his school's superintendent. Plus, TikTok's parent company finalizes a deal to avoid a ban that would affect millions of users in the U.S.

Aired: 01/22/26 | Expires: 02/22/26
Watch 4:37
What to expect from the potentially devastating winter storm
Watch 6:57
Filmmaker Jafar Panahi on 'It Was Just an Accident'
Watch 12:50
A look at the impact of Trump's immigration crackdown
Watch 5:34
News Wrap: Trump sues JPMorgan Chase, Jamie Dimon for $5B
Watch 4:29
Jack Smith defends criminal investigations into Trump
Watch 6:42
Trump unveils vision to rebuild Gaza as seaside metropolis
Watch 57:46
January 22, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Watch 5:15
Uvalde officer acquitted of failing to act during shooting
Watch 6:40
How Trump is challenging America’s judicial system
Watch 7:47
What's next for U.S., allies after Trump's Greenland demands
