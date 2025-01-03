© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

January 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 3 | 57m 46s

January 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/02/25 | Expires: 02/02/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge sets sentencing for Trump hush-money case
News Wrap: Judge orders Trump to appear for sentencing in hush-money case
Clip: S2025 E3 | 5:49
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
French Quarter begins return to normalcy after attack
'They're not going to run us off': French Quarter begins return to normalcy after attack
Clip: S2025 E3 | 6:37
Watch 9:20
PBS News Hour
Manufacturers adopt unconventional methods to find workers
Manufacturers adopt unconventional methods to recruit skilled workers
Clip: S2025 E3 | 9:20
Watch 5:26
PBS News Hour
Johnson retains speakership, faces narrow GOP majority
Johnson retains speakership, faces narrow GOP majority to implement Trump’s agenda
Clip: S2025 E3 | 5:26
Watch 8:11
PBS News Hour
Why Biden blocked a Japanese bid to buy U.S. Steel
Why Biden cited national security concerns as he blocked a Japanese bid to buy U.S. Steel
Clip: S2025 E3 | 8:11
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
U.S. surgeon general calls for cancer warnings on alcohol
U.S. surgeon general explains why he's calling for cancer warnings on alcohol
Clip: S2025 E3 | 5:36
Watch 10:50
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Johnson's fight to remain speaker
Brooks and Capehart on Johnson's successful fight to remain House speaker
Clip: S2025 E3 | 10:50
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E2 | 57:46
Watch 6:42
PBS News Hour
Community colleges gear up to train manufacturing workers
Community colleges gear up to train workers for America’s proposed manufacturing future
Clip: S2025 E2 | 6:42
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
Physician outlines weight loss drug effectiveness, downsides
As weight loss drug demand soars, physician outlines effectiveness and potential downsides
Clip: S2025 E2 | 6:00