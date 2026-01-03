© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2026 Episode 3 | 26m 45s

January 3, 2026 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 01/02/26 | Expires: 02/02/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 4:03
PBS News Hour
U.S. military captures Venezuela’s Maduro in surprise strike
Trump says U.S. will ‘run’ Venezuela after capturing Maduro in surprise military strike
Clip: S2026 E3 | 4:03
Watch 3:05
PBS News Hour
Venezuelans react to Maduro’s capture by U.S. forces
Venezuelans react to Maduro’s capture by U.S. forces with mix of celebration and worry
Clip: S2026 E3 | 3:05
Watch 1:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Iran vows crackdown on ‘rioters’ amid protests
News Wrap: Iran vows crackdown on ‘rioters’ amid protests over economy
Clip: S2026 E3 | 1:26
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
Former U.S. ambassador analyzes goal of Maduro regime change
Former U.S. ambassador to Venezuela analyzes goal of Maduro regime change
Clip: S2026 E3 | 4:23
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
San Francisco sues food companies over ultraprocessed foods
Why San Francisco is suing top U.S. food manufacturers over ultraprocessed foods
Clip: S2026 E3 | 6:45
Watch 4:12
PBS News Hour
Census officials work to count every person in remote Alaska
Census officials work to count every person in Alaska’s most remote places
Clip: S2026 E3 | 4:12
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 2, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E2 | 57:46
Watch 5:42
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Investigators say sparklers started deadly fire
News Wrap: Swiss investigators believe sparklers started deadly fire inside ski resort bar
Clip: S2026 E2 | 5:42
Watch 11:12
PBS News Hour
Grenell defends Trump's Kennedy Center takeover
'We cannot have art institutions that lose money': Grenell defends Kennedy Center takeover
Clip: S2026 E2 | 11:12
Watch 7:29
PBS News Hour
Why the flu season is bad and how you can protect yourself
Why the flu season is so bad and how you can protect yourself
Clip: S2026 E2 | 7:29