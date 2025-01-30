© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 30 | 57m 46s

January 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/29/25 | Expires: 03/01/25
Watch 6:31
PBS News Hour
Neko Case reveals difficult journey to stardom in 'The Harder I Fight the More I Love You'
Clip: S2025 E30 | 6:31
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Congo's foreign minister describes unstable conditions as rebels seize territory
Clip: S2025 E30 | 6:49
Watch 6:23
PBS News Hour
Breaking down the moments that led up to the worst U.S. aviation disaster since 2001
Clip: S2025 E30 | 6:23
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
National security experts share thoughts on concerns surrounding Gabbard and Patel
Clip: S2025 E30 | 7:55
Watch 3:48
PBS News Hour
Republican senators express doubts about RFK Jr. in latest confirmation hearing
Clip: S2025 E30 | 3:48
Watch 7:57
PBS News Hour
What investigators revealed about the jet and helicopter collision in D.C. that killed 67
Clip: S2025 E30 | 7:57
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
National intelligence nominee Gabbard faces tough questions over Russia, Syria and Snowden
Clip: S2025 E30 | 4:23
Watch 3:35
PBS News Hour
Senators ask FBI director nominee Kash Patel about 'enemies list' and politicization
Clip: S2025 E30 | 3:35
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hamas frees 8 hostages, Israel releases 100 prisoners in 3rd round of exchanges
Clip: S2025 E30 | 4:50
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E29 | 57:46