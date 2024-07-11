© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 194 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, President Biden holds a critical press conference amid calls that he should step away from the campaign. In an exclusive interview during this week's NATO summit, Germany's chancellor says he has not seen anything to make him doubt Biden's ability to lead. Plus, we examine religion and political polarization by visiting a church known for its hardline views.

Aired: 07/10/24 | Expires: 08/10/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Watch 57:46
July 10, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E193 | 57:46
Watch 5:30
More Democratic lawmakers, donors call on Biden to exit race
More Democratic lawmakers and donors call on Biden to exit the 2024 race
Clip: S2024 E193 | 5:30
Watch 9:16
Czech president on NATO's future if Trump wins
Czech president on Ukraine's fight against Russia and NATO's future if Trump wins
Clip: S2024 E193 | 9:16
Watch 8:07
Neurologist on concerns about age of presidential candidates
Neurologist weighs in on concerns about the age of presidential candidates
Clip: S2024 E193 | 8:07
Watch 6:25
Polls show Biden slipping behind Trump in critical states
New polls show Biden slipping further behind Trump in critical swing states
Clip: S2024 E193 | 6:25
Watch 8:11
Competition inspires students to explore history through art
Competition inspires students to explore history through art
Clip: S2024 E193 | 8:11
Watch 7:22
Whitmer says 'Biden has delivered,' supports his decision
Whitmer says 'Biden has delivered for people' and supports his decision to stay in race
Clip: S2024 E193 | 7:22
Watch 7:35
News Wrap: Israel orders Palestinians to leave Gaza City
News Wrap: Israel orders Palestinians to leave Gaza City as it ramps up strikes
Clip: S2024 E193 | 7:35
Watch 57:46
July 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 9, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E192 | 57:46
Watch 6:48
The Project 2025 plan and Trump's links to its authors
A look at the Project 2025 plan to reshape government and Trump's links to its authors
Clip: S2024 E192 | 6:48