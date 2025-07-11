© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 192 | 57m 46s

Friday on the News Hour, President Trump tours the flood damage in Texas, we take a look at a home for disabled youth piecing together what's left after a devastating loss. How the toy industry is feeling the effects of Trump's tariffs. Plus, in a step toward peace, a Kurdish insurgent group in Turkey that's spent years fighting for independence begins disarming.

Aired: 07/10/25 | Expires: 08/10/25
Extras
Watch 4:19
Search efforts paused by new threat of flooding in Texas
Clip: S2025 E194 | 4:19
Watch 2:26
News Wrap: Palestinian death toll in Gaza passes 58,000
Clip: S2025 E194 | 2:26
Watch 6:43
How Russia used Brazil as a global espionage ‘spy factory’
Clip: S2025 E194 | 6:43
Watch 5:12
Why some of the most populous cities in the U.S. are sinking
Clip: S2025 E194 | 5:12
Watch 4:46
A look at the controversy around ‘Alligator Alcatraz’
Clip: S2025 E194 | 4:46
Watch 26:45
July 13, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E194 | 26:45
Watch 2:45
Moo Deng, baby hippo who took social media by storm, turns 1
Clip: S2025 E193 | 2:45
Watch 2:17
News Wrap: Trump announces 30% tariffs on Mexico and EU
Clip: S2025 E193 | 2:17
Watch 5:18
New analysis reveals FEMA missed major flood risks in Texas
Clip: S2025 E193 | 5:18
Watch 5:23
NIH funding cuts threaten research on sickle cell disease
Clip: S2025 E193 | 5:23