PBS News Hour

July 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 196 | 26m 44s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, from railroad tracks to drawbridges, how extreme heat is affecting the way Americans get from place to place. Then, how U.S. officials are fighting foreign propaganda on social media. Plus, an investigation uncovers abuse and mistreatment at some youth residential treatment centers.

Aired: 07/12/24 | Expires: 08/12/24
Watch 8:37
Abuse reported in some youth residential treatment centers
Clip: S2024 E196 | 8:37
Watch 5:44
How the U.S. is fighting Russian disinformation online
Clip: S2024 E196 | 5:44
Watch 6:04
How extreme heat is disrupting American transportation
Clip: S2024 E196 | 6:04
Watch 3:25
News Wrap: Deadly Israeli strike targeted Hamas head in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E196 | 3:25
Watch 57:46
July 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E195 | 57:46
Watch 8:49
News Wrap: Power outages after storm leave many frustrated
Clip: S2024 E195 | 8:49
Watch 10:50
Brooks and Capehart on Biden's battle to stay in the race
Clip: S2024 E195 | 10:50
Watch 9:07
Police refer felony murder charges in death of Milwaukee man
Clip: S2024 E195 | 9:07
Watch 5:52
Symphony celebrates NATO's 75th anniversary
Clip: S2024 E195 | 5:52
Watch 4:50
Biden fails to quiet doubters as more express concern
Clip: S2024 E195 | 4:50