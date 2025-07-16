© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 16, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 197 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the family of a Palestinian American killed in the West Bank by Israeli settlers speaks out about his death and the escalating conflict. Rural public media stations face an uncertain future as the Trump administration moves to slash funding. Plus, Canadian tourism to the U.S. drops dramatically in the wake of harsh rhetoric from President Trump.

Aired: 07/15/25 | Expires: 08/15/25
Extras
Watch 5:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: 2nd party exits Netanyahu's parliament coalition
Clip: S2025 E197 | 5:09
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
Family says Palestinian American ambushed by settlers
Clip: S2025 E197 | 7:37
Watch 7:45
PBS News Hour
Canadian tourism to U.S. drops amid Trump's harsh rhetoric
Clip: S2025 E197 | 7:45
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Rural public media at risk as Congress moves to cut funding
Clip: S2025 E197 | 6:05
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
What to know about the crypto regulation bills
Clip: S2025 E197 | 7:11
Watch 7:21
PBS News Hour
Symphony honors marriage equality with its future in doubt
Clip: S2025 E197 | 7:21
Watch 6:56
PBS News Hour
Farmer calls for new look at immigration policy amid raids
Clip: S2025 E197 | 6:56
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
How inflation, Trump complicate Fed's interest rate decision
Clip: S2025 E196 | 6:39
Watch 8:37
PBS News Hour
Will Trump's shift on Ukraine help end war? Experts weigh in
Clip: S2025 E196 | 8:37
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
PEPFAR may escape White House attempt to cut its budget
Clip: S2025 E196 | 5:44