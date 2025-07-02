© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 183 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, the president's massive bill is back in the hands of the House, where some Republican lawmakers are voicing their opposition. A jury clears Diddy of sex trafficking and racketeering charges while convicting him of lesser offenses. Plus, a look at efforts to fight malaria and provide maternal health care in Ghana after the Trump administration shutters USAID.

Aired: 07/01/25 | Expires: 08/01/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
Trump bill will get through this amid objections, Flood says
Rep. Flood says Trump's bill 'will get through this' amid some GOP objections in House
Clip: S2025 E183 | 7:01
Watch 7:56
PBS News Hour
Rep. Norman says Medicaid cut in bill is 'righting a wrong'
GOP Rep. Norman says Medicaid cut in Trump's bill is 'righting a wrong'
Clip: S2025 E183 | 7:56
Watch 4:14
PBS News Hour
Where Trump's massive policy bill stands in the House
Where Trump's massive policy bill stands in the House as some Republicans express concerns
Clip: S2025 E183 | 4:14
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Killer of 4 Idaho students pleads guilty
News Wrap: Killer of 4 Idaho students pleads guilty to murder
Clip: S2025 E183 | 6:09
Watch 10:36
PBS News Hour
Ghana struggles to fight disease, poverty without U.S. aid
Ghana struggles to fight disease and poverty without vital U.S. aid
Clip: S2025 E183 | 10:36
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
Why the jury returned a mixed verdict in the 'Diddy' trial
Why the jury returned a mixed verdict in the trial of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Clip: S2025 E183 | 4:40
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
What Paramount's Trump settlement means for press freedom
What Paramount's multi-million dollar settlement with Trump means for press freedom
Clip: S2025 E183 | 6:05
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Iran intensifying crackdown on dissent, Nobel laureate says
Iran is intensifying its crackdown on dissent, Nobel laureate Narges Mohammadi says
Clip: S2025 E183 | 6:05
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E182 | 57:46
Watch 6:04
PBS News Hour
Trump visits 'Alligator Alcatraz' migrant detention facility
Trump visits Florida's 'Alligator Alcatraz,' urges more states to open ICE detention sites
Clip: S2025 E182 | 6:04