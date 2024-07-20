© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 203 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, why some Middle East nations are taking steps to normalize relations with Syria. Then, why some conservative politicians are taking aim at divorce. Plus, with a spotlight on border security this election year, we look at the dangerous path some migrants are taking to enter the United States.

Aired: 07/19/24 | Expires: 08/19/24
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
More migrants attempt risky Pacific Ocean route to the U.S.
Why more migrants are attempting a life-threatening Pacific Ocean route to enter the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E203 | 5:40
Watch 3:01
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Democrats continue turning up the heat on Biden
News Wrap: Democrats continue turning up the heat on Biden to drop out
Clip: S2024 E203 | 3:01
Watch 8:11
PBS News Hour
The normalization of Syria's dictator in the Middle East
What to know about the growing normalization of Syria’s dictator in the Middle East
Clip: S2024 E203 | 8:11
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
Why some conservative lawmakers want to end no-fault divorce
Some conservative lawmakers want to end no-fault divorce. Here’s why
Clip: S2024 E203 | 6:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E202 | 57:46
Watch 10:10
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the pressure on Biden to end his bid
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's familiar message and the pressure on Biden to end his bid
Clip: S2024 E202 | 10:10
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
Tornado chasers, meteorologists working for better forecasts
How storm chasers and meteorologists are working together to improve tornado forecasts
Clip: S2024 E202 | 6:50
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
WNBA's surge helps league land breakthrough TV contract
WNBA's popularity surge helps league land breakthrough TV contract
Clip: S2024 E202 | 5:46
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
GOP convention ends with 3rd Trump nomination, unified party
GOP convention ends with Trump’s 3rd nomination and a unified party
Clip: S2024 E202 | 5:14
Watch 8:02
PBS News Hour
How a software update sparked tech disruptions worldwide
How a faulty software update sparked tech disruptions worldwide
Clip: S2024 E202 | 8:02