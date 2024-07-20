July 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Why more migrants are attempting a life-threatening Pacific Ocean route to enter the U.S.
News Wrap: Democrats continue turning up the heat on Biden to drop out
What to know about the growing normalization of Syria’s dictator in the Middle East
Some conservative lawmakers want to end no-fault divorce. Here’s why
July 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's familiar message and the pressure on Biden to end his bid
How storm chasers and meteorologists are working together to improve tornado forecasts
WNBA's popularity surge helps league land breakthrough TV contract
GOP convention ends with Trump’s 3rd nomination and a unified party
How a faulty software update sparked tech disruptions worldwide