PBS News Hour

July 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 202 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, NATO countries promise more weapons to help Ukraine defend itself after Russia launched one of its largest aerial assaults in months. New restrictions on student loans raise questions about education access and how borrowers can pay off existing debt. Plus, the conservative effort to curtail reproductive rights turns its focus toward birth control.

PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Number of missing from Texas floods drops to 3
News Wrap: Number of missing from Texas floods drops to 3 people
PBS News Hour
Palestinians describe risking death to get food aid in Gaza
Palestinians describe choice between starvation and risking death to get food aid in Gaza
PBS News Hour
Flint removes thousands of lead pipes, but problems remain
Flint removes thousands of lead pipes in major milestone, but these problems remain
PBS News Hour
What to know about mental health misinformation online
What to know about the rise of mental health misinformation on social media
PBS News Hour
Malaysia stops accepting plastic waste from rich nations
Malaysia stops accepting plastic waste from the U.S. and other rich nations
PBS News Hour
July 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 20, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
PBS News Hour
A look at some of the newest UNESCO World Heritage sites
A look at some of 2025’s new additions to UNESCO World Heritage List
PBS News Hour
July 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
PBS News Hour
What is known about Trump's relationship with Epstein
What is publicly known about Trump’s yearslong relationship with Jeffrey Epstein
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Dozens injured after car crashes into crowd in LA
News Wrap: Dozens injured after car crashes into crowd in Los Angeles
