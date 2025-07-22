© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 203 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, congressional leaders and the Trump administration take steps to quell frustration over the Jeffrey Epstein investigation. The president of the Philippines visits Washington amid trade tensions and fraying relations with China. Plus, as some anti-abortion activists turn their focus to birth control, we examine the facts about contraceptives and online misinformation.

Aired: 07/21/25 | Expires: 08/21/25
Extras
6:16
PBS News Hour
What new student loan rules mean for borrowers
What the new student loan rules mean for current and future borrowers
Clip: S2025 E202 | 6:16
8:24
PBS News Hour
Beto O'Rourke on Trump's congressional maps effort in Texas
O'Rourke says 'we have to fight back' as Trump pushes Texas to redraw congressional maps
Clip: S2025 E202 | 8:24
5:56
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Judge hears Harvard's challenge to Trump cuts
News Wrap: Judge hears Harvard's challenge to Trump administration cuts
Clip: S2025 E202 | 5:56
8:00
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on interest in the Epstein case
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the public response to Trump's handling of the Epstein case
Clip: S2025 E202 | 8:00
9:35
PBS News Hour
After Roe, pro-life activists take aim at birth control
After fall of Roe, anti-abortion activists take aim at birth control
Clip: S2025 E202 | 9:35
8:20
PBS News Hour
Ann Patchett and Maureen Corrigan name summer's top books
Top books to read this summer, according to Ann Patchett and Maureen Corrigan
Clip: S2025 E202 | 8:20
57:46
PBS News Hour
July 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E202 | 57:46
4:44
PBS News Hour
NATO promises Ukraine more weapons as Russia launches attack
NATO countries promise more weapons for Ukraine as Russia launches massive assault
Clip: S2025 E202 | 4:44
2:26
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Number of missing from Texas floods drops to 3
News Wrap: Number of missing from Texas floods drops to 3 people
Clip: S2025 E201 | 2:26
6:23
PBS News Hour
Palestinians describe risking death to get food aid in Gaza
Palestinians describe choice between starvation and risking death to get food aid in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E201 | 6:23