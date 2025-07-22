July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
What the new student loan rules mean for current and future borrowers
O'Rourke says 'we have to fight back' as Trump pushes Texas to redraw congressional maps
News Wrap: Judge hears Harvard's challenge to Trump administration cuts
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the public response to Trump's handling of the Epstein case
After fall of Roe, anti-abortion activists take aim at birth control
Top books to read this summer, according to Ann Patchett and Maureen Corrigan
July 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
NATO countries promise more weapons for Ukraine as Russia launches massive assault
News Wrap: Number of missing from Texas floods drops to 3 people
Palestinians describe choice between starvation and risking death to get food aid in Gaza