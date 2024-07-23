© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 206 | 57m 46s

July 23, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/22/24 | Expires: 08/22/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
Doggett on Harris enthusiasm: 'We have a fighting chance'
Rep. Doggett on Democratic enthusiasm for Harris: 'Now we have a fighting chance'
Clip: S2024 E205 | 6:39
Watch 9:29
PBS News Hour
Harris solidifies Democratic support to replace Biden
Harris solidifies Democratic support and is favorite to replace Biden on ticket
Clip: S2024 E205 | 9:29
Watch 9:51
PBS News Hour
A look at Kamala Harris' legal and political career
A look at Kamala Harris' legal career and political record
Clip: S2024 E205 | 9:51
Watch 5:18
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis kill 70
News Wrap: Israeli airstrikes on Khan Younis kill at least 70
Clip: S2024 E205 | 5:18
Watch 7:02
PBS News Hour
Harris is 'coalition builder' country needs, Padilla says
Harris is the 'coalition builder this country needs,’ Sen. Padilla says
Clip: S2024 E205 | 7:02
Watch 4:35
PBS News Hour
House committee grills Secret Service director over security
House committee grills Secret Service director over security gaps during Trump shooting
Clip: S2024 E205 | 4:35
Watch 10:17
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Democrats supporting Harris
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on why Democrats quickly lined up behind Kamala Harris
Clip: S2024 E205 | 10:17
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 22, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E205 | 57:46
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
Judy Woodruff on the historical context of Biden’s 2024 exit
Judy Woodruff reflects on the historical context of Biden ending his campaign
Clip: S2024 E204 | 6:09
Watch 1:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Secret Service scrutinized after Trump shooting
News Wrap: Secret Service admits it denied past Trump campaign requests for more security
Clip: S2024 E204 | 1:49