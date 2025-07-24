© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 205 | 57m 46s

July 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/23/25 | Expires: 08/23/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Loretta Ross explores a new way to face disagreements
'Tell me more': Activist Loretta Ross explores a new way to face disagreements
Clip: S2025 E204 | 8:08
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
GOP and Democratic strategists on Trump's Epstein connection
GOP and Democratic strategists analyze renewed focus on Trump's connection with Epstein
Clip: S2025 E204 | 7:55
Watch 8:51
PBS News Hour
National parks struggle with funding and staffing cuts
How the National Parks Service is struggling with drastic funding and staffing cuts
Clip: S2025 E204 | 8:51
Watch 5:36
PBS News Hour
Gabbard sows doubt on Russia probe as Trump faces pressure
Gabbard pushes report on Obama and Russia probe as Trump faces pressure over Epstein
Clip: S2025 E204 | 5:36
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
What the new trade deal with Japan means for the U.S.
What the new trade deal with Japan means for U.S. businesses and consumers
Clip: S2025 E204 | 6:30
Watch 6:37
PBS News Hour
What's in Trump's new AI policy and why it matters
What's in Trump's new AI policy and why it matters
Clip: S2025 E204 | 6:37
Watch 7:38
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Aid groups warn of starvation and death in Gaza
News Wrap: Aid groups warn of 'chaos, starvation and death' in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E204 | 7:38
Watch 1:30
PBS News Hour
Iran will continue uranium enrichment despite U.S. strikes
Iran says it will continue uranium enrichment despite U.S. strikes on nuclear facilities
Clip: S2025 E204 | 1:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E204 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E203 | 57:46