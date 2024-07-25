© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 25, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 208 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the News Hour, the new presidential matchup takes shape with Vice President Harris trying to rally support from key voting blocs and former President Trump sharpening his attacks. We hear how families of hostages view Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu's controversial visit to the U.S. Plus, our look at what's behind the troubling rise in suicides among young Black Americans.

Aired: 07/24/24 | Expires: 08/24/24
Extras
Watch 26:46
PBS News Hour
Biden's addresses the nation after 2024 exit | PBS News Special Coverage
Special: 26:46
Watch 5:37
PBS News Hour
Harris sharpens message as polls show tight race with Trump
Clip: S2024 E207 | 5:37
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
U.S. athletes to watch in the Paris Olympics
Clip: S2024 E207 | 6:30
Watch 5:59
PBS News Hour
COVID spike raises concerns of another summer surge
Clip: S2024 E207 | 5:59
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
More young, Black Americans taking their lives, study finds
Clip: S2024 E207 | 7:42
Watch 4:31
PBS News Hour
Netanyahu defends Israel's Gaza war in address to Congress
Clip: S2024 E207 | 4:31
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Democratic, Republican strategists analyze presidential race
Clip: S2024 E207 | 7:50
Watch 9:08
PBS News Hour
Mideast analysts weigh in on Netanyahu's address to Congress
Clip: S2024 E207 | 9:08
Watch 5:18
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: FBI director says Trump gunman researched JFK
Clip: S2024 E207 | 5:18
Watch 7:11
PBS News Hour
Strategists examine campaign messages from Harris and Trump
Clip: S2024 E207 | 7:11