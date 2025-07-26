July 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
What to expect from the new U.S.-EU trade framework announced by Trump
July 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Israel increases food aid to Gaza amid outrage over growing reports of starvation
How funding cuts to national parks may harm the communities around them
Rise of ICE agents wearing masks creates opportunity for imposters to conduct crimes
Why uterine fibroid awareness is low despite affecting a large percentage of women
K-pop band 1VERSE, featuring two North Korean defectors, makes global debut
Aid worker in Gaza sees ‘catastrophic’ rise in malnourished children and families
USPS navigates financial challenges as it celebrates 250 years of service
News Wrap: Trump’s ‘working visit’ to Scotland sparks protests