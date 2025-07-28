July 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
How Ben & Jerry’s is recycling food waste into energy
AMA president warns against preventive services task force cuts
Rhode Island distillery blends local flavors to create unique spirits
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on Trump's trade deals and the economy
A look at 'Project Esther' and Trump's approach to combat antisemitism on campus
Trump urges Israel to allow food into Gaza as he sees 'real starvation' there
EU ambassador breaks down implications of U.S. trade deal: 'We know where we are going'
News Wrap: Trump moves up his deadline for Putin to end Ukraine war
July 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Israel increases food aid to Gaza amid outrage over growing reports of starvation