PBS News Hour

July 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 209 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, airstrikes kill more people in Gaza, even as Israel promises pauses in the fighting to let food reach a starving population. We speak with the European Union's ambassador about the U.S.-EU trade deal and implications for the global economy. Plus, Ben and Jerry's ice cream shows how a new recycling process can turn food waste into energy.

Aired: 07/27/25 | Expires: 08/27/25
Watch 7:04
PBS News Hour
How Ben & Jerry’s is recycling food waste into energy
Clip: S2025 E209 | 7:04
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
AMA president warns against preventive services panel cuts
Clip: S2025 E209 | 6:34
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
Distillery blends local flavors to create unique spirits
Clip: S2025 E209 | 4:50
Watch 8:32
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Jasmine Wright on Trump's trade deals
Clip: S2025 E209 | 8:32
Watch 6:19
PBS News Hour
Examining Trump's approach to combat antisemitism on campus
Clip: S2025 E209 | 6:19
Watch 3:27
PBS News Hour
Trump says he sees 'real starvation' in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E209 | 3:27
Watch 9:07
PBS News Hour
EU ambassador breaks down implications of U.S. trade deal
Clip: S2025 E209 | 9:07
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump moves up his deadline for Putin to end war
Clip: S2025 E209 | 6:49
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 27, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E208 | 26:45
Watch 4:23
PBS News Hour
Israel increases food aid to Gaza amid reports of starvation
Clip: S2025 E208 | 4:23