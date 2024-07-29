© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 212 | 57m 46s

July 29, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/28/24 | Expires: 08/28/24
Extras
Watch 7:52
PBS News Hour
Venezuela in political standoff after disputed election
Venezuela in political standoff after both Maduro and opposition claim election victory
Clip: S2024 E212 | 7:52
Watch 4:40
PBS News Hour
Biden proposes Supreme Court term limits, ethics reforms
Biden proposes term limits and ethics code for Supreme Court justices
Clip: S2024 E212 | 4:40
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 28, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E211 | 26:45
Watch 3:28
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israel hits Hezbollah with retaliatory strikes
News Wrap: Israel strikes at Hezbollah in retaliation after Golan Heights attack
Clip: S2024 E211 | 3:28
Watch 2:40
PBS News Hour
How Lois Curtis fought for the rights of disabled Americans
How Lois Curtis paved the way for equal rights for Americans with disabilities
Clip: S2024 E211 | 2:40
Watch 2:13
PBS News Hour
Wild chimpanzees reveal the medicinal properties of plants
Meet the wild chimpanzees revealing the medicinal properties of plants to researchers
Clip: S2024 E211 | 2:13
Watch 7:33
PBS News Hour
How the Harris 2024 campaign affects down-ballot races
How the Harris 2024 campaign affects Democratic candidates and ballot initiatives
Clip: S2024 E211 | 7:33
Watch 7:23
PBS News Hour
What’s behind a decline in doctors going into pediatric care
The causes and consequences of a decline in doctors going into pediatric care
Clip: S2024 E211 | 7:23
Watch 2:50
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Golan Heights attack raises fears of wider war
News Wrap: Deadly rocket strike in Golan Heights raises fears of wider Middle East war
Clip: S2024 E210 | 2:50
Watch 7:47
PBS News Hour
Art and sport of breaking makes its Olympic debut
A look at the art and sport of breaking as it makes its Olympic debut
Clip: S2024 E210 | 7:47