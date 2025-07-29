© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 210 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, a dire warning in Gaza as a food crisis group warns of widespread death if immediate action is not taken. The EPA undercuts the fight against climate change by planning to reverse a finding on the threats from greenhouse gases. Plus, we speak with an FCC commissioner about the pressure she says President Trump is putting on media organizations.

Aired: 07/28/25 | Expires: 08/28/25
Watch 5:28
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Gunman was targeting NFL, New York mayor says
Clip: S2025 E210 | 5:28
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
Gaza seeing 'worst case' famine scenario, aid group warns
Clip: S2025 E210 | 4:52
Watch 11:14
PBS News Hour
Two senators on working across the aisle to combat wildfires
Clip: S2025 E210 | 11:14
Watch 7:03
PBS News Hour
'Maybe Happy Ending' musical captivates Broadway audiences
Clip: S2025 E210 | 7:03
Watch 8:17
PBS News Hour
FCC commissioner says Trump's actions threaten press freedom
Clip: S2025 E210 | 8:17
Watch 7:53
PBS News Hour
Why 'manosphere' content is appealing to some young men
Clip: S2025 E210 | 7:53
Watch 7:49
PBS News Hour
EPA to overturn finding used to regulate carbon emissions
Clip: S2025 E210 | 7:49
Watch 7:04
PBS News Hour
How Ben & Jerry’s is recycling food waste into energy
Clip: S2025 E209 | 7:04
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
AMA president warns against preventive services panel cuts
Clip: S2025 E209 | 6:34
Watch 4:50
PBS News Hour
Distillery blends local flavors to create unique spirits
Clip: S2025 E209 | 4:50