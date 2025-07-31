© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 212 | 57m 46s

July 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/30/25 | Expires: 08/30/25
Watch 11:45
PBS News Hour
Ex-CIA analyst challenges Trump's attempt to discredit Russian election interference probe
Clip: S2025 E212 | 11:45
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
How Trump's answers about his fallout with Epstein have evolved
Clip: S2025 E212 | 6:26
Watch 9:40
PBS News Hour
FCC chairman says network oversight offers a needed ‘course correction’
Clip: S2025 E212 | 9:40
Watch 6:35
PBS News Hour
Sen. Shaheen on why more Dems voted to block weapons to Israel: 'Things need to change'
Clip: S2025 E212 | 6:35
Watch 6:32
PBS News Hour
Economist analyzes Trump's trade deals as tariff deadline approaches
Clip: S2025 E212 | 6:32
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: White House sending 2 officials to inspect Gaza food distribution
Clip: S2025 E212 | 4:56
Watch 5:23
PBS News Hour
The Texas redistricting battle and its impact on next year’s midterms
Clip: S2025 E212 | 5:23
Watch 9:05
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Israeli strikes and gunfire kill at least 46 in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E211 | 9:05
Watch 7:32
PBS News Hour
Economy grows more than expected despite trade war concerns
Clip: S2025 E211 | 7:32
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E211 | 57:46