July 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Ex-CIA analyst challenges Trump's attempt to discredit Russian election interference probe
How Trump's answers about his fallout with Epstein have evolved
FCC chairman says network oversight offers a needed ‘course correction’
Sen. Shaheen on why more Dems voted to block weapons to Israel: 'Things need to change'
Economist analyzes Trump's trade deals as tariff deadline approaches
News Wrap: White House sending 2 officials to inspect Gaza food distribution
The Texas redistricting battle and its impact on next year’s midterms
News Wrap: Israeli strikes and gunfire kill at least 46 in Gaza
Economy grows more than expected despite trade war concerns
July 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode