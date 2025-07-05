© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 186 | 26m 45s

July 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 07/04/25 | Expires: 08/04/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E188 | 57:46
Watch 7:35
PBS News Hour
'2024' offers inside look at election's twists and turns
New book '2024' offers inside look at twists and turns of the presidential election
Clip: S2025 E188 | 7:35
Watch 5:15
PBS News Hour
Exiled artist transforms nature into works of art
Artist exiled from homeland transforms nature into works of art
Clip: S2025 E188 | 5:15
Watch 9:16
PBS News Hour
Texas flooding death toll surpasses 100
Texas flooding death toll surpasses 100 as hope for finding survivors fades
Clip: S2025 E188 | 9:16
Watch 5:48
PBS News Hour
Local groups aiding recovery efforts after Texas floods
How local groups are aiding recovery efforts after devastating Texas floods
Clip: S2025 E188 | 5:48
Watch 7:30
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Musk's new party
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on disaster response and Musk's new party
Clip: S2025 E188 | 7:30
Watch 6:18
PBS News Hour
The impacts of Trump's SNAP and Medicaid work requirements
Who will be affected by Trump administration's Medicaid, SNAP work requirements
Clip: S2025 E188 | 6:18
Watch 5:54
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Man killed after firing on Border Patrol facility
News Wrap: Man killed after opening fire on Border Patrol facility in Texas
Clip: S2025 E188 | 5:54
Watch 4:56
PBS News Hour
A look at the latest Gaza ceasefire proposals
A look at the latest Gaza ceasefire proposals as Netanyahu visits White House
Clip: S2025 E188 | 4:56
Watch 2:08
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: North Carolina on alert for floods from Chantal
News Wrap: North Carolina on alert for floods after Chantal makes landfall
Clip: S2025 E187 | 2:08