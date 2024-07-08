© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 191 | 57m 46s

July 8, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 07/07/24 | Expires: 08/07/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
Can a tax on livestock emissions help curb climate change?
Can a tax on livestock emissions help curb climate change? Denmark aims to find out
Clip: S2024 E190 | 6:55
Watch 3:41
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Biden seeks comeback on campaign trail
News Wrap: Biden seeks comeback on campaign trail amid turmoil among Democrats
Clip: S2024 E190 | 3:41
Watch 6:21
PBS News Hour
Why these island nations are digitizing their history
As climate change threatens island nations, some turn to digitizing their history
Clip: S2024 E190 | 6:21
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Patient safety concerns arise over Amazon’s One Medical
Patient safety concerns arise over Amazon’s One Medical call centers after document leak
Clip: S2024 E190 | 6:48
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
July 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 7, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E190 | 26:44
Watch 2:18
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Russian attack cuts power to thousands in Ukraine
News Wrap: Thousands in northern Ukraine lose power after Russian drone attack
Clip: S2024 E189 | 2:18
Watch 5:49
PBS News Hour
What’s next for Iran after electing its new president?
Iran just elected its first reformist president in two decades. What’s next?
Clip: S2024 E189 | 5:49
Watch 8:10
PBS News Hour
Cady Coleman on the joys and challenges of life in space
Former NASA astronaut Cady Coleman on the joys and challenges of life in space
Clip: S2024 E189 | 8:10
Watch 7:37
PBS News Hour
Big donors signal desire for Biden to leave the 2024 race
Big donors signal desire for Biden to leave the race as he doubles down on staying in
Clip: S2024 E189 | 7:37
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
July 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 6, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E189 | 26:44