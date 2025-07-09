© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

July 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 190 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, we follow local groups in Texas supporting first responders as the search for the missing continues. In Gaza, an on-the-ground look at desperate efforts to find food in a barren landscape. Plus, Judy Woodruff reports on a group with a proven track record of overcoming political divides and distrust.

Aired: 07/08/25 | Expires: 08/08/25
Watch 6:13
PBS News Hour
Crews peel away layers of flood debris in search for missing
Texas teams peel away layers of flood debris in search for missing
Clip: S2025 E190 | 6:13
Watch 6:36
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump announces 50% tariffs on Brazil
News Wrap: Trump announces 50% tariffs on Brazil for Bolsonaro 'witch hunt'
Clip: S2025 E190 | 6:36
Watch 6:36
PBS News Hour
Breaking down Trump's policy act and its impact on Americans
Breaking down what's in Trump's big policy act and how it will affect Americans
Clip: S2025 E190 | 6:36
Watch 9:36
PBS News Hour
Program bridges divides by connecting people through stories
Program helps bridge political divides by connecting people through personal stories
Clip: S2025 E190 | 9:36
Watch 7:36
PBS News Hour
Gaza family documents their desperate search for food
Gaza family documents their desperate search for food in a barren landscape
Clip: S2025 E190 | 7:36
Watch 7:27
PBS News Hour
Trump faces growing criticism from base over Epstein files
Trump faces growing criticism from his base over Jeffrey Epstein files
Clip: S2025 E190 | 7:27
Watch 7:55
PBS News Hour
DNC chair on lessons Democrats can learn from Mamdani
DNC chair on the path to winning back voters and lessons Democrats can learn from Mamdani
Clip: S2025 E190 | 7:55
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E189 | 57:46
Watch 6:05
PBS News Hour
Meteorologist breaks down storm system behind Texas flooding
Meteorologist breaks down storm system behind historic Texas flooding
Clip: S2025 E189 | 6:05
Watch 6:08
PBS News Hour
Texas region devastated by flooding shifts focus to recovery
Texas region devastated by flooding shifts focus to recovery as death toll tops 109
Clip: S2025 E189 | 6:08