© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: 90.5 FM and AM870 reception
PBS News Hour

June 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 172 | 57m 46s

Wednesday on the News Hour, millions face record-breaking temperatures as a dangerous heat wave scorches the Midwest and East Coast. Russian President Vladimir Putin signs a defense agreement with North Korea's Kim Jong Un which could increase weapons supplies for Russia's war in Ukraine. Plus, an investigation reveals America's broken promise to formerly enslaved people after the Civil War.

Aired: 06/18/24 | Expires: 07/19/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
June 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E171 | 56:44
Watch 7:51
PBS News Hour
More than a million threatened in Sudan city under siege
More than a million threatened in Sudan city under siege by paramilitary forces
Clip: S2024 E171 | 7:51
Watch 9:42
PBS News Hour
Fauci discusses new book and life in public health
'I had that DNA of caring for people': Fauci discusses new book and life in public health
Clip: S2024 E171 | 9:42
Watch 7:15
PBS News Hour
Universities profit off land taken from Indigenous people
Investigation reveals how universities profit off land taken from Indigenous people
Clip: S2024 E171 | 7:15
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Poll shows most unsatisfied with presidential candidates
Poll shows presidential race in dead heat and most people unsatisfied with candidates
Clip: S2024 E171 | 6:49
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Netanyahu says U.S. could resume arms shipments
News Wrap: Netanyahu claims U.S. seeking to lift restrictions on arms deliveries to Israel
Clip: S2024 E171 | 5:00
Watch 7:36
PBS News Hour
Congress grills Boeing CEO over company's safety setbacks
Congress probes Boeing CEO over company's safety setbacks and workplace culture
Clip: S2024 E171 | 7:36
Watch 7:29
PBS News Hour
Biden plan protects undocumented spouses and Dreamers
How Biden's immigration order shields undocumented spouses and children of citizens
Clip: S2024 E171 | 7:29
Watch 56:02
PBS News Hour
June 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
June 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E170 | 56:02
Watch 5:07
PBS News Hour
How a new male contraceptive gel showing promise works
How a new male contraceptive gel showing promise in clinical studies works
Clip: S2024 E170 | 5:07