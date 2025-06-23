© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

June 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 174 | 56m 45s

Monday on the News Hour, Iran launches missiles at a U.S. base in the Middle East in retaliation for the strikes on its nuclear facilities. New York City prepares to vote in the Democratic mayoral primary that could have national implications. Plus, Alaska's Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski discusses her new memoir about adapting to Washington politics and the Trump era.

PBS News Hour
June 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
PBS News Hour
Judicial nominee faces scrutiny over Trump relationship
PBS News Hour
Poet Arthur Sze on bridging Western and Chinese traditions
PBS News Hour
What Mamdani's win in NYC means for Democrats nationwide
PBS News Hour
Rio Grande Valley voters explain why the area shifted to GOP
PBS News Hour
Jon Finer on aftermath and consequences of strikes on Iran
PBS News Hour
Trump insists U.S. 'obliterated' Iranian nuclear sites
PBS News Hour
NATO secretary general on Trump, Ukraine and spending
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Kenyans protest police brutality, corruption
PBS News Hour
Senate committee hears Trump request to claw back funding
