PBS News Hour

June 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 177 | 57m 46s

June 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 06/25/25 | Expires: 07/26/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:31
PBS News Hour
Analyzing Iran nuclear damage with former arms inspector
Iran's nuclear program ruined for now, deal needed to keep it that way, ex-inspector warns
Clip: S2025 E177 | 7:31
Watch 3:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: At least 18 killed in Gaza strike, hospital says
News Wrap: At least 18 killed as they waited for flour, Gaza hospital officials say
Clip: S2025 E177 | 3:39
Watch 5:14
PBS News Hour
Who gains and who loses under Trump’s big budget bill
Who gains and who loses under Trump’s big budget bill
Clip: S2025 E177 | 5:14
Watch 5:56
PBS News Hour
Remembering acclaimed public TV journalist Bill Moyers
Remembering acclaimed public TV journalist Bill Moyers
Clip: S2025 E177 | 5:56
Watch 9:43
PBS News Hour
Ksenia Karelina describes life after release from Russia
Ksenia Karelina says release from Russian prison 'feels like starting a new life'
Clip: S2025 E177 | 9:43
Watch 6:00
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court ruling allows states to deny Medicaid funds
Supreme Court clears way for states to deny Medicaid funding for Planned Parenthood
Clip: S2025 E177 | 6:00
Watch 7:09
PBS News Hour
Ex-surgeon general on vaccine panel overhauled by RFK Jr.
Trump's former surgeon general raises concerns about vaccine panel overhauled by RFK Jr.
Clip: S2025 E177 | 7:09
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Sen. Rounds says Iran nuclear threat 'seriously eliminated'
GOP Sen. Rounds says Iran nuclear threat 'very seriously eliminated'
Clip: S2025 E177 | 6:45
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Judicial nominee faces scrutiny over Trump relationship
Trump judicial nominee faces scrutiny for willingness to defy court orders
Clip: S2025 E176 | 6:26
Watch 5:57
PBS News Hour
Poet Arthur Sze on bridging Western and Chinese traditions
Acclaimed poet Arthur Sze on bridging Western and Chinese traditions
Clip: S2025 E176 | 5:57