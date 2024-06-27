June 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
June 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Biden pardons veterans convicted under military's former ban on gay sex
News Wrap: Bolivia's president says country facing military coup attempt
How a draft opinion on Idaho's abortion ban was mistakenly posted by the Supreme Court
As immigration emerges as key election issue, experts provide insights on border situation
Christian communities face growing political divide as religious affiliation declines
New HIV drug taken twice a year shows promise in preventing infections in trials
As Gershkovich's trial begins, a look at the chances of a U.S.-Russia prisoner swap
Why fewer young men are choosing to pursue college degrees
News Wrap: Israel court says ultra-Orthodox can be drafted