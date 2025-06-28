© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

June 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 179 | 26m 45s

June 28, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 06/27/25 | Expires: 07/28/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:53
PBS News Hour
Former top CDC vaccine expert on why she resigned in protest
Former top CDC vaccine expert on why she resigned in protest over firing of advisory panel
Clip: S2025 E179 | 5:53
Watch 4:49
PBS News Hour
How comedian Robin Tyler fought for LGBTQ+ rights with humor
How pioneering comedian Robin Tyler used humor to fight for LGBTQ+ rights
Clip: S2025 E179 | 4:49
Watch 5:10
PBS News Hour
Scientists track humpback whale migration with help from AI
Scientists track humpback whale migration with an assist from AI technology
Clip: S2025 E179 | 5:10
Watch 2:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: GOP unveils Senate version of Trump’s big bill
News Wrap: Senate Republicans unveil their version of Trump’s big budget bill
Clip: S2025 E179 | 2:09
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
Europe’s top diplomat discusses EU’s relationship with Trump
Europe’s top diplomat discusses EU’s relationship with Trump and next steps for Iran
Clip: S2025 E179 | 5:31
Watch 8:16
PBS News Hour
Pride flag bans on government buildings spark resistance
Communities fight back against states banning Pride flags on government buildings
Clip: S2025 E178 | 8:16
Watch 9:52
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on the Supreme Court’s latest decisions
Brooks and Capehart on the Supreme Court’s decisions and Trump’s claims about Iran
Clip: S2025 E178 | 9:52
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
June 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
June 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E178 | 57:46
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DRC and Rwanda sign U.S.-mediated peace deal
News Wrap: DRC and Rwanda sign peace deal mediated by Trump administration
Clip: S2025 E178 | 4:52
Watch 10:12
PBS News Hour
What to know about SCOTUS ruling on nationwide injunctions
How the Supreme Court ruling on nationwide injunctions affects presidential powers
Clip: S2025 E178 | 10:12