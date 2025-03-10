© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

March 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 69 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, as recession fears and trade wars rattle the markets, we speak with Ontario's premier who's hitting back with tariffs on electricity to America. The government faces a deadline to pay billions in outstanding bills for aid work as it slashes 80 percent of USAID programs. Plus, Republican leadership tries to rally votes for a bill that would avoid a government shutdown.

Aired: 03/09/25 | Expires: 04/09/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:34
PBS News Hour
Save the Children official says Trump's cuts are devastating
Save the Children official says Trump's 'disorderly' aid cuts are devastating its work
Clip: S2025 E69 | 5:34
Watch 3:15
PBS News Hour
Robert Trujillo's Brief But Spectacular take on manifesting
Robert Trujillo's Brief But Spectacular take on manifesting a dream
Clip: S2025 E69 | 3:15
Watch 4:24
PBS News Hour
U.S. faces deadline to pay billions for aid already done
U.S. faces deadline to pay billions for aid work already done
Clip: S2025 E69 | 4:24
Watch 3:59
PBS News Hour
GOP tries to rally votes to avoid government shutdown
GOP leadership tries to rally House votes for bill to avoid government shutdown
Clip: S2025 E69 | 3:59
Watch 7:50
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on fallout of recession concerns
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on the political fallout of recession concerns
Clip: S2025 E69 | 7:50
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
Trump administration targets student who organized protests
Trump administration targets foreign student who protested against Israel's war in Gaza
Clip: S2025 E69 | 6:27
Watch 5:46
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Supreme Court taking up conversion therapy case
News Wrap: Supreme Court taking up challenge to Colorado's ban on conversion therapies
Clip: S2025 E69 | 5:46
Watch 7:12
PBS News Hour
Ontario premier explains surcharge on electricity to U.S.
Ontario premier explains why he's slapping 25% surcharge on electricity to U.S.
Clip: S2025 E69 | 7:12
Watch 2:20
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Deadly clashes continue for fourth day in Syria
News Wrap: Deadly clashes continue for fourth day in western Syria
Clip: S2025 E68 | 2:20
Watch 5:33
PBS News Hour
Former ambassador on upcoming U.S.-Ukraine talks to end war
Former ambassador discusses upcoming U.S.-Ukraine talks to end the war with Russia
Clip: S2025 E68 | 5:33