© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 72 | 57m 46s

March 11, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/10/24 | Expires: 04/10/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 24:09
PBS NewsHour
March 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 10, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E71 | 24:09
Watch 5:37
PBS NewsHour
2024 Oscars spotlight progress, struggles for women in film
How the 2024 Oscars spotlight progress and continued struggles for women in film
Clip: S2024 E71 | 5:37
Watch 2:55
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. Army ship en route to build pier for Gaza
News Wrap: U.S. Army ship en route to Mediterranean for construction of pier for Gaza
Clip: S2024 E71 | 2:55
Watch 7:33
PBS NewsHour
A new look at the U.S. relationship with Saddam Hussein
‘The Achilles Trap’ offers a new look at Saddam Hussein’s relationship with the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E71 | 7:33
Watch 5:07
PBS NewsHour
The role of fetal personhood in the anti-abortion movement
The role of fetal personhood in the anti-abortion movement and legislation
Clip: S2024 E71 | 5:07
Watch 3:04
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: U.S. and Jordan airdrop more food in Gaza
News Wrap: Gazans scramble for food airdropped from U.S. and Jordan
Clip: S2024 E70 | 3:04
Watch 8:48
PBS NewsHour
What to know about a growing GOP divide over Trump support
What to know about a growing GOP divide over Trump support and the party’s future
Clip: S2024 E70 | 8:48
Watch 24:08
PBS NewsHour
March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 9, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E70 | 24:08
Watch 3:22
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on care for violence survivors
A Brief But Spectacular take on caring for survivors of domestic violence
Clip: S2024 E70 | 3:22
Watch 5:55
PBS NewsHour
What the SAT going digital means for college admissions
Goodbye No. 2 pencils: What the SAT going digital means for college admissions
Clip: S2024 E70 | 5:55