© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 79 | 57m 46s

March 18, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/17/24 | Expires: 04/17/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:21
PBS NewsHour
Supreme Court hears 2 cases centered on free speech
Supreme Court hears 2 cases centered on free speech
Clip: S2024 E79 | 5:21
Watch 15:05
PBS NewsHour
What Putin's grip on Russia means Ukraine and the world
What Putin's continued rule in Russia means Ukraine and the world
Clip: S2024 E79 | 15:05
Watch 4:38
PBS NewsHour
NEWS WRAP
NEWS WRAP
Clip: S2024 E79 | 4:38
Watch 3:41
PBS NewsHour
Trump under fire for dehumanizing anti-immigrant rhetoric
Trump under fire again for violent language and dehumanizing anti-immigrant rhetoric
Clip: S2024 E79 | 3:41
Watch 7:13
PBS NewsHour
How Catholic-run hospitals restrict reproductive health care
Investigation finds policies at Catholic-run hospitals restrict reproductive health care
Clip: S2024 E78 | 7:13
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 17, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E78 | 26:45
Watch 3:02
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Netanyahu calls Schumer’s remarks ‘inappropriate’
News Wrap: Netanyahu says Schumer’s call for new Israeli election is ‘inappropriate’
Clip: S2024 E78 | 3:02
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
The life and achievements of chemist Stephanie Kwolek
The life and achievements of chemist Stephanie Kwolek, inventor of Kevlar
Clip: S2024 E78 | 5:46
Watch 6:41
PBS NewsHour
What’s behind a decline in U.S. support for LGBTQ+ rights
U.S. support for LGBTQ+ rights is declining after decades of support. Here’s why
Clip: S2024 E78 | 6:41
Watch 6:32
PBS NewsHour
Plastic industry pushed myth of recycling, new report finds
The plastic industry knowingly pushed recycling myth for decades, new report finds
Clip: S2024 E77 | 6:32