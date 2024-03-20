© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 81 | 57m 46s

March 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/19/24 | Expires: 04/19/24
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 19, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E80 | 57:46
Watch 6:45
PBS NewsHour
New exhibit celebrates impact of The Harlem Renaissance
The Met's new exhibit celebrates impact and legacy of The Harlem Renaissance
Clip: S2024 E80 | 6:45
Watch 5:33
PBS NewsHour
Biden adviser on plans to counter spiking cost of housing
White House adviser discusses Biden's plans to counter spiking cost of housing
Clip: S2024 E80 | 5:33
Watch 6:52
PBS NewsHour
What's next for Israel as Netanyahu, Biden rift widens
What's next for Israel and war in Gaza as rift between Netanyahu and Biden widens
Clip: S2024 E80 | 6:52
Watch 7:22
PBS NewsHour
'Exvangelicals' explores why many are leaving the church
New book 'The Exvangelicals' explores why many Americans are leaving the church
Clip: S2024 E80 | 7:22
Watch 5:56
PBS NewsHour
Social media influencers playing role in election
How social media influencers are playing a role in the presidential election
Clip: S2024 E80 | 5:56
Watch 2:37
PBS NewsHour
Supreme Court clears way for Texas to deport migrants
Supreme Court clears way for Texas police to arrest and deport migrants
Clip: S2024 E80 | 2:37
Watch 5:28
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Other races get attention in state primaries
News Wrap: Other races get attention as 5 states hold primaries
Clip: S2024 E80 | 5:28
Watch 4:59
PBS NewsHour
Experts warn of 'imminent' famine in Gaza
Experts warn of 'imminent’ famine in Gaza with lack of aid reaching Palestinians
Clip: S2024 E80 | 4:59
Watch 6:23
PBS NewsHour
Climate researcher on record rise in ocean temperatures
Climate researcher on what's causing the record rise in ocean temperatures
Clip: S2024 E80 | 6:23