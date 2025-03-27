© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

March 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 86 | 56m 45s

Aired: 03/26/25 | Expires: 04/26/25
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
Angelo Carusone on tracking Project 2025, right-wing media
Clip: S2025 E86 | 8:24
Watch 8:10
PBS News Hour
ACLU sues Trump for using wartime authority in deportations
Clip: S2025 E86 | 8:10
Watch 6:36
PBS News Hour
Ex-FTC commissioner says firing threatens agency
Clip: S2025 E86 | 6:36
Watch 6:48
PBS News Hour
Tariffs, cuts complicate life for some who voted for Trump
Clip: S2025 E86 | 6:48
Watch 7:39
PBS News Hour
New development tests car-free living in sprawling cities
Clip: S2025 E86 | 7:39
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: HHS cutting workforce by nearly 25 percent
Clip: S2025 E86 | 6:39
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
How automakers are navigating Trump’s tariffs
Clip: S2025 E86 | 6:50
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
March 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E85 | 57:46
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
GOP Rep. Bacon says Signal chat contained classified info
Clip: S2025 E85 | 7:18
Watch 4:02
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court upholds Biden ghost gun regulation
Clip: S2025 E85 | 4:02