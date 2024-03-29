March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for massive FTX fraud
Major League Baseball opens season with controversy over 'papery' uniforms
Sen. Blumenthal on Joe Lieberman's legacy: 'He was ferociously independent'
New book 'Women Money Power' chronicles long fight for economic equality
Sister of Evan Gershkovich discusses fight to free him from Russian detention
News Wrap: Cranes on way to Baltimore to clear wreckage of collapsed bridge
Cuban musicians struggle to reach American audiences amid shifting diplomatic relations
A Brief But Spectacular take on spreading 'Rolligion'
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Israeli holiday celebrations subdued by loss of loved ones and war in Gaza