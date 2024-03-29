© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 90 | 57m 46s

March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 03/28/24 | Expires: 04/28/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:46
PBS NewsHour
Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for FTX fraud
Bankman-Fried sentenced to 25 years in prison for massive FTX fraud
Clip: S2024 E89 | 5:46
Watch 7:14
PBS NewsHour
MLB opens season with controversy over 'papery' uniforms
Major League Baseball opens season with controversy over 'papery' uniforms
Clip: S2024 E89 | 7:14
Watch 6:29
PBS NewsHour
Blumenthal on Lieberman's 'ferociously independent' legacy
Sen. Blumenthal on Joe Lieberman's legacy: 'He was ferociously independent'
Clip: S2024 E89 | 6:29
Watch 7:21
PBS NewsHour
'Women Money Power' chronicles fight for economic equality
New book 'Women Money Power' chronicles long fight for economic equality
Clip: S2024 E89 | 7:21
Watch 9:31
PBS NewsHour
Sister of Evan Gershkovich on fight to free him from Russia
Sister of Evan Gershkovich discusses fight to free him from Russian detention
Clip: S2024 E89 | 9:31
Watch 5:34
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Cranes on way to clear collapsed Baltimore bridge
News Wrap: Cranes on way to Baltimore to clear wreckage of collapsed bridge
Clip: S2024 E89 | 5:34
Watch 6:51
PBS NewsHour
Cuban musicians struggle to reach American audiences
Cuban musicians struggle to reach American audiences amid shifting diplomatic relations
Clip: S2024 E89 | 6:51
Watch 3:15
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on spreading 'Rolligion'
A Brief But Spectacular take on spreading 'Rolligion'
Clip: S2024 E89 | 3:15
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E89 | 57:46
Watch 6:14
PBS NewsHour
Israeli holiday subdued by loss of loved ones and Gaza war
Israeli holiday celebrations subdued by loss of loved ones and war in Gaza
Clip: S2024 E88 | 6:14