March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt discusses Trump’s new tariffs ahead of address to Congress
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on how Democrats will react to Trump’s address
News Wrap: Massive storm threatens Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Ukraine scrambles to salvage fractured alliance with U.S. as military aid is suspended
Businesses hit by new tariffs U.S. slaps on Mexico, Canada and China
What to expect from Trump's address to Congress
Mexico argues American gunmakers liable for cartel gun violence
Blue Ghost lunar landing highlights NASA’s partnership with the private sector
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa discusses state of U.S. democracy
How 'Anora' became the big winner at the 2025 Oscars