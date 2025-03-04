© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 63 | 57m 46s

Tuesday on the News Hour, businesses are hit by new tariffs that the U.S. is slapping on Mexico and Canada, Ukraine scrambles to salvage its fractured alliance with the U.S. after the White House suspends military aid, and President Trump prepares to give his first address to Congress since returning to office as he slashes the federal workforce and reshapes American foreign policy.

Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt discusses Trump’s new tariffs
Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt discusses Trump’s new tariffs ahead of address to Congress
Clip: S2025 E63 | 6:34
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
Rep. Jayapal on how Democrats will react to Trump’s address
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on how Democrats will react to Trump’s address
Clip: S2025 E63 | 4:04
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Massive storm threatens Mardi Gras in New Orleans
News Wrap: Massive storm threatens Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Clip: S2025 E63 | 5:44
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
Ukraine scrambles to salvage fractured alliance with U.S.
Ukraine scrambles to salvage fractured alliance with U.S. as military aid is suspended
Clip: S2025 E63 | 8:24
Watch 9:27
PBS News Hour
Businesses hit by new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China
Businesses hit by new tariffs U.S. slaps on Mexico, Canada and China
Clip: S2025 E63 | 9:27
Watch 4:10
PBS News Hour
What to expect from Trump's address to Congress
What to expect from Trump's address to Congress
Clip: S2025 E63 | 4:10
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
Mexico argues gunmakers liable for cartel gun violence
Mexico argues American gunmakers liable for cartel gun violence
Clip: S2025 E63 | 5:40
Watch 4:52
PBS News Hour
Blue Ghost lunar lander successfully touches down
Blue Ghost lunar landing highlights NASA’s partnership with the private sector
Clip: S2025 E62 | 4:52
Watch 9:18
PBS News Hour
Nobel Peace Prize-winner Maria Ressa on the U.S. under Trump
Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Ressa discusses state of U.S. democracy
Clip: S2025 E62 | 9:18
Watch 4:46
PBS News Hour
How 'Anora' became the big winner at the 2025 Oscars
How 'Anora' became the big winner at the 2025 Oscars
Clip: S2025 E62 | 4:46