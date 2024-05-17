© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

May 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 139

Friday on the NewsHour, the Dow Jones Industrial Average closes above 40,000 for the first time as the overall stock market reaches historic highs. We take a closer look at the governor of Texas pardoning an ex-Army sergeant convicted of killing an armed Black Lives Matter protester. Plus, we speak with a Methodist pastor about the major shift within the church.

Aired: 05/16/24
Extras
Watch 4:19
PBS NewsHour
What's behind the record stock market highs
What's behind the historic stock market highs and how it relates to the overall economy
Clip: S2024 E139 | 4:19
Watch 8:00
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Intense storms slam Houston area
News Wrap: Intense storms slam Houston and other parts of the Gulf Coast
Clip: S2024 E139 | 8:00
Watch 5:44
PBS NewsHour
What led to Texas pardon of man who killed protester
What led Texas governor to pardoning man convicted of killing Black Lives Matter protester
Clip: S2024 E139 | 5:44
Watch 8:15
PBS NewsHour
Methodist pastor on shift in church over LGBTQ inclusion
Methodist pastor discusses major shift in church over LGBTQ inclusion
Clip: S2024 E139 | 8:15
Watch 9:53
PBS NewsHour
Capehart and Johnson on the unusual Biden-Trump debate plans
Capehart and Johnson on how the Biden-Trump debates could shape the campaign season
Clip: S2024 E139 | 9:53
Watch 7:13
PBS NewsHour
College course examines depiction of drinking in film
College course examines depiction of drinking in film and its social consequences
Clip: S2024 E139 | 7:13
Watch 7:02
PBS NewsHour
'World on the Brink' argues U.S. failing to deter China
New book 'World on the Brink' argues U.S. failing to deter Chinese invasion of Taiwan
Clip: S2024 E139 | 7:02
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E138 | 57:46
Watch 5:58
PBS NewsHour
ER doctor reflects on treating trauma, preventing violence
Emergency room doctor reflects on treating trauma and preventing violence in new book
Clip: S2024 E138 | 5:58
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
FDIC audit reveals toxic culture, chair faces calls to quit
FDIC chair faces calls to resign after audit details toxic work culture at agency
Clip: S2024 E138 | 6:46