May 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 141 | 26m 45s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, the Supreme Court's credibility is called into question after a photo emerged of a “Stop the Steal” flag outside Justice Alito’s home. Then, we look at the potential long-term effects of Lyme disease and what more can be done to treat the illness. Plus, a new book examines how the reversal of Roe v. Wade has reshaped American life.

Aired: 05/18/24 | Expires: 06/18/24
