PBS NewsHour

May 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 124 | 57m 46s

May 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/01/24 | Expires: 06/01/24
Biden condemns violence as some college protests escalate
Clip: S2024 E124 | 9:07
May 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E123 | 56:44
How colleges decide when to call in police amid protests
Clip: S2024 E123 | 7:22
Agriculture school creates new approach to help feed Africa
Clip: S2024 E123 | 8:14
Violence erupts at UCLA as campus protests intensify
Clip: S2024 E123 | 3:30
U.S. Indo-Pacific commander urges action to counter China
Clip: S2024 E123 | 9:42
Mammograms should start at 40, task force recommends
Clip: S2024 E123 | 6:56
News Wrap: Blinken says "time is now" for a Gaza cease-fire
Clip: S2024 E123 | 6:40
Trump reveals how he would govern in second term
Clip: S2024 E123 | 8:12
Student journalists discuss covering campus protests
Clip: S2024 E122 | 9:42