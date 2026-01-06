January 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
A Brief But Spectacular take on questions of belonging
Latin America analyst, ex-ambassador offer views on 'Trump Doctrine'
News Wrap: Trump tells Republicans he'll be impeached if they lose in midterms
Trump's push to access Venezuela's oil reserves faces major barriers
After Trump's removal of Maduro, European leaders reject his demands for Greenland
Pardoned Jan. 6 rioters return to Capitol on 5th anniversary of insurrection
5 years later, the fight over how Jan. 6 is remembered continues
How the aftermath of Jan. 6 still challenges the Capitol
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Maduro’s VP ‘not trustworthy’ to lead Venezuela, top Machado aide says