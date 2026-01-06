© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

January 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2026 Episode 6 | 56m 42s

January 6, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/05/26 | Expires: 02/05/26
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:23
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on questions of belonging
A Brief But Spectacular take on questions of belonging
Clip: S2026 E6 | 3:23
Watch 10:43
PBS News Hour
Latin America analyst, ex-ambassador split on Trump Doctrine
Latin America analyst, ex-ambassador offer views on 'Trump Doctrine'
Clip: S2026 E6 | 10:43
Watch 6:04
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump says he'll be impeached if GOP loses
News Wrap: Trump tells Republicans he'll be impeached if they lose in midterms
Clip: S2026 E6 | 6:04
Watch 7:44
PBS News Hour
Trump's push to access Venezuela's oil faces major barriers
Trump's push to access Venezuela's oil reserves faces major barriers
Clip: S2026 E6 | 7:44
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
European leaders reject Trump's demands for Greenland
After Trump's removal of Maduro, European leaders reject his demands for Greenland
Clip: S2026 E6 | 4:54
Watch 6:11
PBS News Hour
Pardoned Jan. 6 rioters return to Capitol on 5th anniversary
Pardoned Jan. 6 rioters return to Capitol on 5th anniversary of insurrection
Clip: S2026 E6 | 6:11
Watch 9:12
PBS News Hour
Fight over how Jan. 6 is remembered continues 5 years later
5 years later, the fight over how Jan. 6 is remembered continues
Clip: S2026 E6 | 9:12
Watch 4:17
PBS News Hour
How the aftermath of Jan. 6 still challenges the Capitol
How the aftermath of Jan. 6 still challenges the Capitol
Clip: S2026 E6 | 4:17
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 5, 2026 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2026 E5 | 57:46
Watch 9:03
PBS News Hour
Maduro’s VP ‘not trustworthy’ to lead, Machado aide says
Maduro’s VP ‘not trustworthy’ to lead Venezuela, top Machado aide says
Clip: S2026 E5 | 9:03