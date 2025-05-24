© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2025 Episode 144 | 26m 45s

May 24, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Aired: 05/23/25 | Expires: 06/23/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 9:41
PBS News Hour
Do soda taxes improve health? What some cities have found
Does taxing sugary drinks result in better health outcomes? What some cities have found
Clip: S2025 E144 | 9:41
Watch 5:05
PBS News Hour
Link found between pre-teen social media use and depression
New study finds link between pre-teen use of social media and depression
Clip: S2025 E144 | 5:05
Watch 3:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Ukraine and Russia exchange hundreds of POWs
News Wrap: Ukraine and Russia exchange hundreds of POWs
Clip: S2025 E144 | 3:09
Watch 4:59
PBS News Hour
How proposed Medicaid cuts could affect family caregivers
How the GOP’s proposed Medicaid cuts could affect millions of family caregivers
Clip: S2025 E144 | 4:59
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
Dawn Staley reflects on successes and challenges in new book
Basketball legend Dawn Staley reflects on successes and challenges in 'Uncommon Favor'
Clip: S2025 E143 | 7:42
Watch 6:43
PBS News Hour
What Trump's clash with Harvard means for higher education
What Trump's legal and political clash with Harvard means for higher education
Clip: S2025 E143 | 6:43
Watch 5:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump threatens tariffs on EU imports and iPhones
News Wrap: Trump threatens new tariffs on EU imports and iPhones
Clip: S2025 E143 | 5:39
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
Trump event with crypto customers fuels concerns
Private event with crypto customers fuels accusations of Trump profiting off presidency
Clip: S2025 E143 | 6:39
Watch 10:39
PBS News Hour
Brooks and Capehart on Trump's legislative agenda
Brooks and Capehart on House Republicans passing Trump's legislative agenda
Clip: S2025 E143 | 10:39
Watch 6:59
PBS News Hour
NOAA cuts make it harder to prepare for severe weather
How NOAA funding cuts could make it harder to predict and prepare for severe weather
Clip: S2025 E143 | 6:59