© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
TECHNOTE: Possible broadcast interruptions Friday 5/26, 6am-7am
PBS NewsHour

May 25, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2023 Episode 145 | 57m 46s

Thursday on the NewsHour, migrants at the southern border find themselves stuck in limbo amid a shift in United States immigration policies. Debt ceiling negotiations see progress on spending cuts but a deal to avoid a national default remains elusive. Plus, three years after the murder of George Floyd, the new police chief in Minneapolis discusses the department's future and the need for reform.

Aired: 05/24/23 | Expires: 06/24/23
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:22
PBS NewsHour
Biden picks Gen. Charles Brown Jr. as Joint Chiefs chairman
Biden picks Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. as next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Clip: S2023 E145 | 8:22
Watch 7:53
PBS NewsHour
New Minneapolis police chief on changing the department
New Minneapolis police chief on changing the department after George Floyd's murder
Clip: S2023 E145 | 7:53
Watch 6:29
PBS NewsHour
DeSantis event highlights Musk's transformation of Twitter
DeSantis presidential announcement highlights Elon Musk's transformation of Twitter
Clip: S2023 E145 | 6:29
Watch 5:22
PBS NewsHour
Supreme Court decision scales back scope of Clean Water Act
Supreme Court decision weakens EPA authority, scales back scope of Clean Water Act
Clip: S2023 E145 | 5:22
Watch 5:56
PBS NewsHour
Investigation reveals culture of abuse inside N.Y. prisons
Investigation reveals culture of abuse inside New York state prisons
Clip: S2023 E145 | 5:56
Watch 2:38
PBS NewsHour
Brief But Spectacular take on making the ordinary beautiful
Michelle Zauner's Brief But Spectacular take on making the ordinary beautiful
Clip: S2023 E145 | 2:38
Watch 9:06
PBS NewsHour
How DeSantis' campaign shapes the GOP presidential race
How DeSantis' campaign shapes the GOP presidential race
Clip: S2023 E144 | 9:06
Watch 7:43
PBS NewsHour
Rainn Wilson on traveling the world in search of well-being
Actor Rainn Wilson on what he learned traveling the world in search of well-being
Clip: S2023 E144 | 7:43
Watch 4:13
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: No debt limit deal but both sides remain hopeful
News Wrap: Still no debt limit deal but both sides say they're hopeful
Clip: S2023 E144 | 4:13
Watch 9:57
PBS NewsHour
Taliban crackdown makes delivering aid to Afghanistan harder
Taliban's crackdown on women makes delivering aid to Afghanistan even harder
Clip: S2023 E144 | 9:57
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 24, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E144 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 23, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E143 | 57:46
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 22, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E142 | 56:44
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
May 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 21, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E141 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 20, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E140 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 19, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E139 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 18, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E138 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 17, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E137 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 16, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E136 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 15, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E135 | 57:46