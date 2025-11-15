November 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
How sanctions imposed by Trump are taking a toll on the International Criminal Court
News Wrap: Federal agents begin making immigration arrests in North Carolina
Trump feuds with MAGA ally ahead of vote to release Epstein files
Why one man with a genetic predisposition for Alzheimer's disease is defying the odds
Ken Burns' 'The American Revolution' explores the beginnings of the nation's democracy
David Kelley's Brief But Spectacular take on creativity and design
Brooks and Atkins Stohr on the end of the shutdown and affordability concerns
Russia pummels Kyiv in barrage of drones and missiles as it makes gains in Ukraine
Dramatic Chicago ICE raid touted as anti-terror win results in no criminal charges
New prosecutor takes Georgia election interference case against Trump and his allies