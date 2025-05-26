© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS News Hour

May 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 146 | 57m 46s

Monday on the News Hour, Russia escalates its assault on Ukraine, drawing criticism from President Trump and complicating U.S. efforts to broker a peace deal. We hear from Democratic candidates who are launching primary bids in hopes of charting a new path forward for a party in disarray. Plus, major charity organizations face an uncertain future after the Trump administration halted foreign aid.

Aired: 05/25/25 | Expires: 06/25/25
Extras
Watch 9:19
PBS News Hour
'Putin's Sledgehammer' reveals how Wagner Group gained power
Clip: S2025 E146 | 9:19
Watch 8:50
PBS News Hour
Japanese American WWII vet built bridges between cultures
Clip: S2025 E146 | 8:50
Watch 11:12
PBS News Hour
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on Trump's big bill
Clip: S2025 E146 | 11:12
Watch 6:45
PBS News Hour
Catholic Relief Services faces uncertain future after cuts
Clip: S2025 E146 | 6:45
Watch 10:02
PBS News Hour
Russia escalates drone attacks on Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E146 | 10:02
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Driver plows into crowd of people in Liverpool
Clip: S2025 E146 | 6:39
Watch 3:20
PBS News Hour
How young Democrats are pushing to redefine the party
Clip: S2025 E146 | 3:20
Watch 4:20
PBS News Hour
Endurance swimmer Lewis Pugh raises awareness for sharks
Clip: S2025 E145 | 4:20
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E145 | 26:45
Watch 6:39
PBS News Hour
Tensions in the South China Sea mount amid recent clashes
Clip: S2025 E145 | 6:39