May 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
'Putin's Sledgehammer' reveals how the Wagner Group became so powerful it threatened him
Japanese American veteran built bridges between cultures after WWII
Amy Walter and Jasmine Wright on how Senate Republicans feel about Trump's big bill
Catholic Relief Services faces uncertain future after Trump cuts aid funding
Russia escalates assault on Ukraine with massive drone attacks on cities
News Wrap: Driver plows into crowd of fans celebrating Liverpool FC championship
How young Democratic candidates are pushing to redefine the party's future
To change perceptions of sharks, swimmer Lewis Pugh takes the plunge at Martha’s Vineyard
May 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Why global tensions are rising in the South China Sea amid recent clashes