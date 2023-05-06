© 2023 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 6, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2023 Episode 126 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, King Charles III is crowned Britain’s monarch in a ceremony not seen in 70 years. Then, a conversation about living with COVID, as national and global public health emergencies come to an end. Author and podcaster Aubrey Gordon discusses her new book that tackles myths about fatness. Plus, photographer Nan Goldin shares her Brief But Spectacular take on survival.

Aired: 05/05/23 | Expires: 06/05/23
May 6, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by Care.com, Consumer Cellular, and Fidelity. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Mutual of America. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez discusses pressure on border towns
Watch 6:10
PBS NewsHour
Rep. Vicente Gonzalez discusses pressure on border towns
Texas Congressman Vicente Gonzalez discusses pressure on border towns as Title 42 ends
Clip: S2023 E129 | 6:10
Community colleges pay expenses hoping to boost graduation
Watch 8:28
PBS NewsHour
Community colleges pay expenses hoping to boost graduation
Community colleges pay student expenses beyond tuition hoping to boost graduation rates
Clip: S2023 E129 | 8:28
New guidelines recommend mammograms start at 40
Watch 5:50
PBS NewsHour
New guidelines recommend mammograms start at 40
New guidelines recommend earlier mammograms amid rise in breast cancer among younger women
Clip: S2023 E129 | 5:50
News Wrap: Russia's Victory Day celebrations downsized
Watch 5:39
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Russia's Victory Day celebrations downsized
News Wrap: Russia's Victory Day celebrations downsized as military struggles in Ukraine
Clip: S2023 E129 | 5:39
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation
Watch 8:15
PBS NewsHour
Jury finds Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation
Breaking down the verdict as jury finds Trump liable for sexual assault and defamation
Clip: S2023 E129 | 8:15
Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945
Watch 2:46
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945
Appraisal: Albert Einstein Collection, ca. 1945
Clip: S27 E25 | 2:46
Filming Tom Jones
Watch 1:58
Tom Jones
Filming Tom Jones
Cast and crew describe what it was like filming the series in scenic Northern Ireland.
Clip: S2023 | 1:58
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E129 | 57:46
Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska'
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska'
Singer-songwriter Aoife O'Donovan takes on Springsteen's 'Nebraska' on latest tour
Clip: S2023 E128 | 6:46
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42, debt debate
Watch 10:26
PBS NewsHour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42, debt debate
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on end of Title 42 border policy and debt ceiling showdown
Clip: S2023 E128 | 10:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 9, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E129 | 57:46
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 8, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E128 | 56:45
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 7, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E127 | 26:45
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 5, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E125 | 57:46
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 4, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E124 | 56:44
May 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 3, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E123 | 57:46
May 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 2, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E122 | 56:44
May 1, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 1, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 1, 2023 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2023 E121 | 56:45
April 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
April 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 30, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E120 | 26:44
April 29, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
April 29, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
April 29, 2023 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2023 E119 | 26:45