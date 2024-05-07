May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

© 2024 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
PBS NewsHour

Season 2024 Episode 129 | 57m 46s

Aired: 05/06/24 | Expires: 06/06/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
May 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Colleges face protests after embracing activism in past
News Wrap: Russia announces nuclear weapons drills
Former Trump employees detail payments at heart of trial
Israel strikes Rafah, rejects Hamas cease-fire claim
Hormone replacement safe menopause treatment, study finds
Brittney Griner describes her life in Russian confinement
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Biden's jaded electorate
May 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
News Wrap: Israel closes Gaza crossing after Hamas attack
