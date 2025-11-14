© 2025 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

PBS News Hour

November 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 318 | 57m 46s

November 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 11/13/25 | Expires: 12/14/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E317 | 57:46
Watch 7:01
PBS News Hour
Ukraine says Russia is recruiting African mercenaries
Ukraine says Russia is recruiting African mercenaries to fight in its war
Clip: S2025 E317 | 7:01
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
Botulism cases lead to widespread recall of infant formula
Botulism cases lead to widespread recall of infant formula
Clip: S2025 E317 | 6:40
Watch 9:03
PBS News Hour
How a village fought for justice after finding PFAS in water
How a small community fought for justice after finding forever chemicals in drinking water
Clip: S2025 E317 | 9:03
Watch 8:18
PBS News Hour
Military personnel seek advice on whether orders are legal
Military personnel seek legal advice on whether Trump-ordered missions are lawful
Clip: S2025 E317 | 8:18
Watch 7:18
PBS News Hour
Ohio sheriff says ICE partnerships 'starting to ramp up'
Ohio sheriff says local partnerships with feds on immigration 'starting to ramp up'
Clip: S2025 E317 | 7:18
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
U.S. attorney prosecuting Comey faces legal challenge
U.S. attorney prosecuting Comey and James faces legal challenge over her appointment
Clip: S2025 E317 | 5:22
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: DOJ sues to block California redistricting plan
News Wrap: Justice Department sues to block California redistricting plan
Clip: S2025 E317 | 6:09
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E316 | 57:46
Watch 5:45
PBS News Hour
David Szalay on his Booker Prize-winning novel 'Flesh'
David Szalay on winning the Booker Prize for his novel 'Flesh'
Clip: S2025 E316 | 5:45