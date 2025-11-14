November 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
November 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Ukraine says Russia is recruiting African mercenaries to fight in its war
Botulism cases lead to widespread recall of infant formula
How a small community fought for justice after finding forever chemicals in drinking water
Military personnel seek legal advice on whether Trump-ordered missions are lawful
Ohio sheriff says local partnerships with feds on immigration 'starting to ramp up'
U.S. attorney prosecuting Comey and James faces legal challenge over her appointment
News Wrap: Justice Department sues to block California redistricting plan
November 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
David Szalay on winning the Booker Prize for his novel 'Flesh'